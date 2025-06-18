Transportation

Waymo rolls out service in several Bay Area cities

By Thom Jensen

NBC Universal, Inc.

Waymo rolled out its driverless ride-hailing service in several Peninsula and Silicon Valley cities Tuesday.

The autonomous vehicles hit the streets in Brisbane, Burlingame, Milbrae, San Bruno and South San Francisco as well as Palo Alto and Menlo Park.

Waymo has also received state approval to expand into San Jose but so far hasn't outlined any timeline for that expansion.

