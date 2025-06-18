Waymo rolls out service in several Bay Area cities

Waymo rolled out its driverless ride-hailing service in several Peninsula and Silicon Valley cities Tuesday.

The autonomous vehicles hit the streets in Brisbane, Burlingame, Milbrae, San Bruno and South San Francisco as well as Palo Alto and Menlo Park.

Waymo has also received state approval to expand into San Jose but so far hasn't outlined any timeline for that expansion.

NBC Bay Area's Thom Jensen has more in the video report above.