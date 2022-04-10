WB I-580 in Oakland Closed Due to Police Activity: CHP

Officers with the California Highway Patrol said they are investigating reports of a possible shooting in the area of Interstate 580 and State Route 13 in Oakland.

CHP said they responded to reports of a possible shooting at around 3:49 p.m.

CHP said their officers are currently on scene and have closed all westbound lanes of I-580 to investigate.

At this time, traffic is being diverted off to SR-13.

CHP is asking the public to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.