‘We Miss Her': Search Continues for Missing Elderly Woman From San Francisco

The search for a missing elderly woman from San Francisco continued Wednesday as various leaders called on the public for help.

Jean Chang Kan Fung, an 84-year-old grandmother, has not been seen since about 4 p.m. on May 28. She lives in the Inner Richmond neighborhood, but she was last seen in the Marina District, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

"I am imploring the San Francisco community to help us locate Ms. Fung, a beloved grandmother who has been missing for five days now," District Attorney Chesa Boudin said in a statement. "My staff has offered assistance to SFPD during this investigation, and this is an urgent search that requires the help and vigilance of the public as well. We must all do everything we can to help bring Ms. Fung home quickly and safely. In the meantime, our Victim Services team will continue to offer all the support we can to Ms. Fung’s family."

Fung is 5 feet tall, 90 pounds and has white hair, according to police. She was last seen wearing a red or pink puffy jacket, purple sweater, brown pants, black Ugg boots, and a red beanie with an "LG" logo.

Police said she frequents the following areas: Clement Street, the Golden Gate Bridge, Crissy Field, and Graton and River Rock casinos.

The district attorney's office said she was last seen Friday afternoon when California Highway Patrol officers dropped her off near the Safeway in the Marina District.

"We do not know that a crime has occurred. But we know that a beloved grandmother and mother is missing, and her family is anxiously awaiting her return," Boudin said in a statement. "I thank my staff as well as SFPD officers for their efforts on this case, and we need help. We are asking all of us to join together as San Franciscans and help bring Jean Chang Kan Fung home."

Fung's family released the following statement:

Our grandmother is a very kind person, always smiling and loves the outdoors. Our entire family has been extremely worried since Friday. We know she’s out there. We don’t know how she is, whether she is hungry or needs help. We are pleading with everyone to please keep an eye out for her. She speaks Cantonese and Toisan. We miss her. Thank you to all who have assisted and continue to assist in this search. Our family has always been her number one priority. Because of the language barrier, we believe she is out there feeling helpless and scared. Please help reunite us.

If you see Fung, you're asked to call 911 immediately.