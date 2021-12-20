Weather Forecast: Rain in the Bay Area, Snow in the Sierra Leading Up to Christmas

The lead-up to Christmas will be eventful on the weather front, with rain expected in the Bay Area and snow in the Sierra, according to weather forecasters.

Here's a look at what you need to know about the wet weather on tap:

When will it rain in the Bay Area?

The National Weather Service said the rain is expected to arrive Tuesday and continue through the holiday weekend. The public should expect periods of light to moderate rainfall during the rainy-day streak.

How much rain will the Bay Area get?

Anywhere from 1.5 inches to 4 inches of rain could fall between Tuesday and Sunday. Here's a look at rainfall projections during that time frame, per the weather service:

Cloverdale: 3-4 inches

Santa Rosa: 2-3 inches

Napa: 2-3 inches

Fairfield: 2-3 inches

San Rafael: 2-3 inches

Concord: 2-3 inches

San Francisco: 2-3 inches

Livermore: 1.5-2 inches

Half Moon Bay: 2-3 inches

San Jose: 1.5-2 inches

Santa Cruz: 3-4 inches

Hollister: 1.5-2 inches

Monterey: 2-3 inches

Big Sur: 4-6 inches

Periods of light to moderate rainfall expected starting Tuesday through the Holiday weekend. With upcoming holiday travel, be sure to drive with caution as roads could be slick and wet. Minor flooding on roadways possible as well. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/wd9FBveyZP — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 20, 2021

Have any weather alerts been issued?

As of Monday morning, the weather service had not issued any weather alerts for the Bay Area.

Will the rain cause any problems?

The rain could cause minor flooding in low-lying areas and spots where drainage is poor, the weather service said. Motorists will likely have to contend with slick roads and ponding in areas. Rockslides and landslides are also possible.

"Good news is that rain totals are spread out over many days which should mitigate major impacts," the weather service's Bay Area office said in a tweet. "But be prepared for minor flooding, slick roads, and potential for debris flows/mudslides."

What's the weather forecast for the Sierra Nevada?

More snow is expected to fall in the Sierra this week, likely causing headaches for travelers heading to the mountains for the holidays.

The weather service said the best time for mountain travel is before noon Tuesday. After that, snowfall is expected to cause lengthy delays.

A series of systems will impact our area this week & into the holiday weekend. Be prepared for extensive travel delays, especially in the mountains. The best time for travel is before noon tomorrow. #CAwx



Forecasts: https://t.co/WjKBsJDVhA



Roads: https://t.co/6jnhwJNN7a pic.twitter.com/WLvpxrN6dd — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 20, 2021

"A series of storms will bring significant snow and make travel difficult if not impossible in the Sierra at times as we head into Christmas weekend," the weather service's Sacramento office said in a tweet.

A series of storms will bring significant snow and make travel difficult if not impossible in the Sierra at times as we head into Christmas weekend. Those living in the mountains should stock up with extra food so we don't have any Donner Party like stories in a few weeks. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/50D9AKIPrj — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 20, 2021

For the latest weather updates and alerts, check out NBC Bay Area's weather page.