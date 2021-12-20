Weather Forecast: Rain in the Bay Area, Snow in the Sierra Leading Up to Christmas

The lead-up to Christmas will be eventful on the weather front, with rain expected in the Bay Area and snow in the Sierra, according to weather forecasters.
Here's a look at what you need to know about the wet weather on tap:
When will it rain in the Bay Area?
The National Weather Service said the rain is expected to arrive Tuesday and continue through the holiday weekend. The public should expect periods of light to moderate rainfall during the rainy-day streak.
How much rain will the Bay Area get?
Anywhere from 1.5 inches to 4 inches of rain could fall between Tuesday and Sunday. Here's a look at rainfall projections during that time frame, per the weather service:
- Cloverdale: 3-4 inches
- Santa Rosa: 2-3 inches
- Napa: 2-3 inches
- Fairfield: 2-3 inches
- San Rafael: 2-3 inches
- Concord: 2-3 inches
- San Francisco: 2-3 inches
- Livermore: 1.5-2 inches
- Half Moon Bay: 2-3 inches
- San Jose: 1.5-2 inches
- Santa Cruz: 3-4 inches
- Hollister: 1.5-2 inches
- Monterey: 2-3 inches
- Big Sur: 4-6 inches
Have any weather alerts been issued?
As of Monday morning, the weather service had not issued any weather alerts for the Bay Area.
Will the rain cause any problems?
The rain could cause minor flooding in low-lying areas and spots where drainage is poor, the weather service said. Motorists will likely have to contend with slick roads and ponding in areas. Rockslides and landslides are also possible.
"Good news is that rain totals are spread out over many days which should mitigate major impacts," the weather service's Bay Area office said in a tweet. "But be prepared for minor flooding, slick roads, and potential for debris flows/mudslides."
What's the weather forecast for the Sierra Nevada?
More snow is expected to fall in the Sierra this week, likely causing headaches for travelers heading to the mountains for the holidays.
The weather service said the best time for mountain travel is before noon Tuesday. After that, snowfall is expected to cause lengthy delays.
"A series of storms will bring significant snow and make travel difficult if not impossible in the Sierra at times as we head into Christmas weekend," the weather service's Sacramento office said in a tweet.
For the latest weather updates and alerts, check out NBC Bay Area's weather page.