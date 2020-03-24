Wedding Celebration Rescued by Friends and Family After Coronavirus Postponement

It’s inspiring for all of us when a couple finds a silver lining after their wedding plans are dashed by coronavirus concerns.

Bride and groom-to-be Flora Huang and Justin Matsuura and their families planned a beautiful wedding that would’ve taken place last Sunday.

As with most public events these days, their plans were postponed.

But the best wishes of family and friends would not be put off despite rain and the shelter-at-home order.

So, Kelly Wong Matsuura says Michael and Dee Dee Wong surprised the couple by staging an impromptu celebration in their Sunnyvale neighborhood.

At the exact time Flora and Justin would have been doing their first dance in the scheduled wedding, they took up umbrellas and did their dance at this unscheduled event.

As you see, the couple did not let the lack of formal attire or a dance floor stop them as family, friends and neighbors watched from, of course, an appropriate social distance.

The sight of the happy couple dancing to the sound of Over The Rainbow by Iz is enough to make anyone forget a pandemic.

One day Flora and Justin will celebrate their wedding the way they want but they’ve already made a situation that could have been so much worse a lot better.