Wedding Receptions Barred After Monterey Venues Plan Big Gatherings

Several complaints have been lodged against venues planning to host wedding receptions in Monterey County, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's office.

Wedding ceremonies are allowed in the county, but receptions are not because they pose a high risk of COVID-19 transmission, the DA's office said. Events that gather many people from different households in a single space are prohibited.

The county has allowed gatherings for faith-based services, cultural ceremonies and protests in an effort to balance First Amendment interests with public health. But even those must still be held outdoors, and attendees must both wear a face covering and stay at least six feet from

people who live in another household.

These same requirements apply to wedding ceremonies, according to the DA's office.

"We recognize the sacrifices our community is making during this emergency, and we are grateful to those businesses and individuals who are complying with the public health orders," District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni said. "As our community continues to fight this virus, we must all continue to be vigilant in following the public health orders."

Those who violate public health orders may face administrative, civil and criminal penalties, according to the DA's office.

Reports of health order violations can be made at consumercomplaints@co.monterey.ca.us or by calling (831) 647-7770.