Weekend sideshows pop up across the Bay Area

It was a busy weekend for Bay Area police after several illegal sideshows popped up across the region, including one that temporarily stopped traffic on the Bay Bridge.

One sideshow broke out in Richmond at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, but police quickly shut it down.

A short time later, another sideshow popped up in Oakland. There was also one across the Bay in Daly City.

At about 3 a.m. Sunday, police broke up a sideshow on the Bay Bridge.

It wasn't immediately known if any arrests were made.