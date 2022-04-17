Weekend Storm Nearly Doubled Rainfall Totals for the Year

The not-quite-official 24-hour weekend rainfall totals were nearly double the amount of precipitation that has been received so far this year, according to the National Weather Service.
San Francisco International Airport recorded .40 inches of rain, while Fremont recorded .38 during the period starting Friday night and ending Saturday evening. Previously only .22 inches had been recorded since Jan. 1.
Higher elevations, such as the coastal ranges and North Bay hills, received 1 to 2.25 inches of rain.
An unsettled weather pattern is expected this week, with a chance of rain late Monday into Tuesday and rain more likely later in the week.