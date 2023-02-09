West Contra Costa Unified School District Celebrates Black Heritage

For the first time ever, the pan African flag is flying over the headquarters for the West Contra Costa County School District. It's being done to mark this month's celebration of Black heritage.

It also comes just weeks after a black substitute teacher was fired for fighting a student, who called him a racial slur.

“It’s really significant for us as an organization for everyone to take notice that we’re really serious about addressing racism,” said Dr. Kenneth Hurst, superintendent, West Contra Costa Unified School District.

Hurst said it’s the first time in history that the district has raised the flag, both at its headquarters and at schools around the district.

It's flying two weeks after a viral video made headlines, showing a black substitute teacher at Richmond High throwing a student down after the student reportedly called the teacher an “N-word.”

The teacher was immediately fired for his actions and could face charges. The district also disciplining the student for using the racial slur.

The incident triggered a walk out by students at Richmond High, who say the “N-word” is used too frequently by some of their peers.

The superintendent promised to address this issue through events like today’s flag raising…and is already meeting with black student unions across the district to collaborate on future actions.

They have an expectation that we’re supporting them and eradicating the word and really just addressing racism across the system. District officials are also looking to adopt curriculum in the classrooms that will better educate students on diversity.

“Really curriculum that’s anti-bias in nature, really teaching about different cultures, the history of African Americans,” said Laresha Huffman, Chief Academic Officer of the West Contra Costa Unified School District

Hurst said he credits the students for holding officials accountable and now, it’s up to them to deliver on those students' needs.

“It’s not just listening to their concerns it getting their feedback on how we can support their efforts, addressing racism across the system,” Hurst said.