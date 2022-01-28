coronavirus

West Contra Costa Unified Teachers Threaten Strike Over COVID Safety

By Kris Sanchez

Hundreds of teachers in the West Contra Costa Unified School District are threatening to strike over COVID safety.

United Teachers of Richmond says the majority of the district's 1,500 teachers, nurses and staff are willing to walk off the job if their demands aren't met.

The union is demanding the following improvements:

  • High-quality masks for all
  • Weekly testing for all
  • Twice weekly testing for infected classes

In a letter to the school community, the district superintendent said in part: "Employees coordinating with one another to call in sick together is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. This type of action is not helpful and exacerbates our current staff issues."

About one-third of the district's students were out sick or quarantining over close contact during the first week of January. The district shut down all campuses for two days to do a deep cleaning.

