coronavirus

West Contra Costa Unified to Consider Student Vaccine Mandate

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

The West Contra Costa Unified School District is holding a special meeting Thursday evening to discuss the possibility of mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for students and staff.

The school board at the 6:30 p.m. meeting will review and consider three possible resolutions. The first would be to mandate vaccinations for employees and volunteers.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The second would be mandating vaccines for students, including adults school students, and the third option would be vaccinations for direct service staff and partner organizations.

The meeting will take place at DeJean Middle School, located at 3400 MacDonald Ave. in Richmond. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, capacity will be limited to 100 people. Those attending in person must register online.

Local

San Jose 13 mins ago

Police, City Shutting Down ‘Nuisance' San Jose Sports Bar

earthquake 6 hours ago

M3.2 Earthquake Rattles North Bay, Near Santa Rosa: USGS

The meeting can also be viewed on Zoom or by phone at 669-900-6833, web ID 443 916 491.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

coronavirusvaccine mandateWest Contra Costa Unified School District
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us