West Contra Costa Unified to Consider Student Vaccine Mandate

The West Contra Costa Unified School District is holding a special meeting Thursday evening to discuss the possibility of mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for students and staff.

The school board at the 6:30 p.m. meeting will review and consider three possible resolutions. The first would be to mandate vaccinations for employees and volunteers.

The second would be mandating vaccines for students, including adults school students, and the third option would be vaccinations for direct service staff and partner organizations.

The meeting will take place at DeJean Middle School, located at 3400 MacDonald Ave. in Richmond. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, capacity will be limited to 100 people. Those attending in person must register online.

The meeting can also be viewed on Zoom or by phone at 669-900-6833, web ID 443 916 491.