West Oakland church damaged, house destroyed in fire

Fire damaged a West Oakland church and destroyed a neighboring home Friday night, firefighters said.

About 60 firefighters fought the blaze at 27th and West streets that was reported about 7:20 p.m., Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt said.

The roof of the second-floor chapel of St. Andrews Missionary Baptist Church suffered moderate damage, but firefighters prevented flames from reaching the majority of the church property, Hunt said.

The blaze appeared to have started next door to the church at a vacant single-family home, he said. The cause was under investigation.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Firefighters will remain on watch through the night to guard against rekindling, he said.