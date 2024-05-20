Oakland

West Oakland shooting leaves man dead

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Oakland police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday night in West Oakland. 

Officers were sent to the 1600 block of 14th Street to check on a report of a shooting at about 11:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from one or more apparent gunshot wounds, police said. 

The man was declared dead at the scene. 

No additional information was released. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD Criminal Investigation Unit at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.

