What Do I Do During an Earthquake?

During an earthquake, the goal is to prevent injuries from falling or from objects that might fly towards you. Here's a checklist of quick reminders, built from a wealth of resources and past reports, to help keep you safe in a myriad of scenarios.
QUICK VIEW
- DROP, COVER AND HOLD ON!
- Do not stand in a doorway
- If indoors, stay inside until the shaking stops
- If outside, drop to the ground and safely get into the open
- If in bed at home, cover your head and neck with a pillow, keeping arms as close to your head as possible until the shaking stops
- If in a vehicle, carefully pull over and move your car to the shoulder - then, set the parking break
- If in a wheelchair, make sure to lock your wheels
- If at a BART station, back away from the edge of the trackway
- If in a stadium, do not leave until the shaking is over
- If you are near the shoreline, walk quickly to higher ground - a tsunami may arrive within minutes
DROP, COVER, AND HOLD ON!
- DROP DOWN TO YOUR HANDS AND KNEES
- Wherever you are, drop down onto your hands and knees
- The position protects you from falling and reduces you chances of being hit by flying objects
- Hold on to something sturdy
- COVER YOUR HEAD AND NECK WITH ONE ARM AND HAND
- If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, take shelter underneath if possible
- If no shelter is nearby, crawl next to an interior wall (away from windows)
- Stay on your knees or bent over to protect vital organs
- HOLD ON UNTIL THE SHAKING STOPS
- If you are under a table or desk, hold on with one hand until the shaking stops -- and be ready to move with it if it moves
- If you do not have shelter, hold on to your head and neck with both arms and hands
DURING A QUAKE, DO NOT...
- DO NOT go outside if indoors
- Move as little as possible - most injuries occur because of people moving around, falling and suffering sprains, fractures or head injuries
- DO NOT stand in a doorway
- Doorways are no stronger or safer than any other part of the house
- Doorways do not protect you from the most likely source of injury − falling or flying objects
- DO NOT be surprised if sprinkler systems or fire alarms activate
- DO NOT use the elevators
IF INSIDE OR INDOORS DURING A QUAKE
- DROP, COVER AND HOLD ON!
- Stay inside until the shaking stops and you're sure it's safe to exit
- Stay away from windows, exterior walls, hanging objects, tall furniture, televisions, cabinets and glass
- You are safest under a table or desk
- If there is no shelter, move against an inside wall
|SCENARIOS
|NOTES
|IN A STORE
|• For extra protection, get next to a shopping cart, beneath clothing racks or onto the bottom of a large shelf to provide extra protection from falling objects
|IN A HIGH RISE BUILDING
|• Move away from windows and outside walls
• Stay in the building
• If you are trapped, stay calm and try to tap hard on metal parts of the structure to get someone's attention
IF OUTSIDE DURING A QUAKE
- Drop to the ground
- Get into the open - crawl to open space if you can safely do so (stay there until the shaking stops)
- Stay away from building exteriors, power lines, chimneys, streetlights, signs, vehicles, trees and other hazards
- Stay outside
- If you are in a mountainous area, watch out for falling rock, landslides, trees and other debris that could be loosened by quakes
IF AT HOME DURING A QUAKE
|SCENARIOS
|NOTES
|IN THE LIVING ROOM
|• DROP, COVER AND HOLD ON!
• Be extra careful about being trapped under tall furniture that toppled over or lighting fixtures
|IN BED
|• Stay in bed
• Cover your head and neck with a pillow, keeping arms as close to your head as possible until the shaking stops
• Lie face down face down to protect vital organs
• Have a flashlight near your bed because power may be out
|IN THE BATHROOM
|• Cover your head to protect yourself from any shattered glass from mirrors or light bulbs
• Quickly get out of the bathroom and move to a safe place
IF IN A VEHICLE DURING A QUAKE
- Avoid overpasses
- Carefully pull over and move your car to the shoulder or curb (away from utility poles, overhead wires and overpasses)
- Stop the car and set the parking break
- Stay inside the car until the shaking stops
- Watch out for powerlines or objects that can fall
- Have an emergency kit in your car along with sturdy shoes in the event you may have to walk
IF IN A WHEELCHAIR OR SEATED DURING A QUAKE
- LOCK, COVER AND HOLD ON
- Make sure your wheels are locked
- Remain seated until the shaking stops or carefully get as low as possible
- If you are seated and unable to drop to the floor, bend forward, cover your head with your arms, book or pillow
- Then, hold on until the shaking stops
IF ON BART (OR SUBWAY) DURING A QUAKE
- Sit down if possible or grab a handhold to avoid injury
- Back away from the edge of the trackway (if at the station)
- Emergency response personnel will coordinate evacuation if necessary
IF IN A STADIUM OR THEATER DURING A QUAKE
- Drop to the ground in front of your seat or lean over as much as possible
- Cover your head with your arms as much as possible and hold onto your neck with both hands
- Do not leave until the shaking is over
- Walk out slowly, watching for anything that could fall
IF NEAR THE SHORELINE DURING A QUAKE
- A tsunami may arrive within minutes
- As soon as the shaking reduces enough that you are able to stand, walk quickly to higher ground or inland