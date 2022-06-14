What Do I Put in my Earthquake Go Bag?

QUICK VIEW

Backpack (40 ml - 50 ml per person)

Water

Medications

Toiletries

First Aid

Food

Gear

Entertainment

Clothing

Pet care products

Documents and cash

Many Bay Area residents can still recall some of the strongest quakes to hit California -- some have even having to evacuate their homes . A "Go Bag" is vital for families who need to make a quick getaway with little or no warning. Below is a list we've gathered from all resources available. In bold are items that are absolutely essential:

BACKPACK

In an emergency, being able to move quickly is important.

Each person needs their own go bag

When considering size, larger bags will be tougher to grab in a hurry

A 40-50ml bag (at most) is highly recommended

WATER

3 bottles

MEDICATIONS

Pack prescription medications good for a few weeks

TOILETRIES

Soap

toothpaste

toothbrush

deodorant

razors

feminine towels

cleaning towels

lotion

disposable tissues

moist towelettes

toilet paper

Maxi pads Can also be used as a bandage if needed

sunscreen

FIRST AID

One decent, well-stocked kit

Hand sanitizer

Thermometer

FOOD

Non-perishable food like energy bars work and take up little space

GEAR

Hand crank and/or battery-powered flashlight

Battery-powered radio or television

Cell phone charger (one or two)

Whistle Good for locating people in a crowd or at night

Manual can opener

Goggles

Multi-use knife

Matches

Dust masks

Duct tape

Large trash bags Can be used as a poncho or cut open to make a tent

Rope or rubber bands

Leather work gloves

Sticky pad, pencil and paper

Glow sticks

Entertainment deck of cards or small travel game



CLOTHING

Face coverings and masks

One set of clothing (think layers)

Underwear (three recommended)

(three recommended) Socks (three pairs recommended)

(three pairs recommended) Comfortable, sturdy pair of shoes

Extra clothing (think layers)

Extra blankets, hand and feet warmers or thermal clothing to keep you warm Consider a Mylar emergency blanket, which is lightweight and packs up small

Poncho

PET CARE PRODUCTS

Food

Toys

DOCUMENTS AND CASH

Photocopies of important documents: License or ID Credit cards Passport Social security Prescriptions



Emergency cash Credit cards might not work Consider having about $100-$200 with lots of ones (that way you never need change)

