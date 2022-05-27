What to Know: BottleRock Napa Valley Festival Kicks Off the Holiday Weekend

BottleRock Napa Valley returns this weekend, with Metallica kicking off the three-day music festival Friday night.

The festival, of course, also features plenty of great food and beverage choices.

Other headlining acts include Pink, Twenty-One Pilots, Black Crowes, Luke Combs and Pitbull. Check the festival website for the full lineup.

For those planning to make the trip to the sold-out event, here are some things to keep in mind:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The festival runs Friday through Sunday.

The even takes place at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa (near Highway 121)

BottleRock is cash free, so be sure to register a wristband for payment methods.

Note the rules surrounding bag size as well as other prohibited items, including outside food and alcohol, chairs and glass containers.

Proof of vaccination is not required, nor are masks.

While masks are not required, some experts say it's highly recommended that people at such gatherings mask up, especially considering the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and new variants emerging.

UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin Hong says while the vaccines are still effective at reducing your risk of hospitalization, it's still worth keeping the masks handy.

"Well, I would still say that wearing a mask in a risky setting is still really important because of the confusion and disruption that getting a breakthrough case results in," Chin Hong said. "And it's not that you have to wear it all the time, but I take my mask like I take my umbrella when I know it's going to be stormy."

BottleRock takes place at Napa Valley Expo on Third Street near Highway 121 in Napa. Gates open at 11 a.m.