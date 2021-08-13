San Jose

What to Know: Highway 101 Closure at Blossom Hill Road in SJ Due to Roadwork

By Bay City News

A full freeway closure of Highway 101 during overnight hours next week is planned at the Blossom Hill Road interchange in San Jose as Caltrans and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority begin removing a bridge concrete barrier as part of an interchange improvement project.

The full freeway closure, for approximately three nights, will begin at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16. The freeway closure, on each of the three overnights, will be completed at 5 a.m., according to Caltrans.

A Caltrans spokesperson said the construction work will start in the southbound direction of Highway 101 before switching to the northbound direction.

Changeable message signs and directional signs will be in place to assist motorists traveling in the area.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and allow extra travel time through the immediate area.

