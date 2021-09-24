What to Know if Traveling to Sunday Night 49ers-Packers Game at Levi's Stadium

Fans traveling to the much anticipated 49ers-Packers showdown Sunday night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara should plan ahead, whether driving or taking public transportation, most of which is free or discounted.

One important reminder: Masks are required on all public transit in accordance with the federal government's COVID-19 mandate.

Here are some other tips and things to know for those traveling to the game, with a 5:20 p.m. kickoff:

Via Public Transit

VTA light rail service: Trains are fully up and running again, and rides are free through September, so that includes Sunday's game. Light rail return service begins immediately after the event. Extra service runs up to an hour after the event ends.

VTA bus service: Check the schedule for routes 55, 57 and 59 that stop near the stadium. Extra service runs up to an hour after the event ends.

Caltrain: Fares are 50% off for Sunday's game. The train line along the Peninsula runs a regular weekend schedule and requires a transfer to VTA light rail at the Mountain View station. After the game, the last northbound train from Mountain View to San Francisco departs at 11:34 p.m.

BART: Fares are 50% off for Sunday's game with Clipper. BART connects with VTA light rail at the Milpitas Station, and the VTA train drops off right at the stadium. After the game, the last northbound BART train’s departure at the Milpitas station will be 9:15 p.m. Riders likely will need to leave the game early to be in the queue lines on time by 8:30 p.m.

Via Driving

Heavy traffic and delays are expected on the following roadways: Highways 101 and 237, Interstate 880, Lawrence Expressway, Great America Parkway and San Tomas Expressway.

Other key travel advisories:

Tasman Drive closes at 1:30 a.m.

Creek Trail closes without ticket at 12:50 p.m.

Parking lots open at 1:50 p.m.

Stadium gates open at 3:20 p.m.

There are several surrounding neighborhood streets that are off-limits for parking. Find the full travel and parking advisory on the city of Santa Clara website.