What to Know: New Guidelines at Reopened San Francisco Playgrounds

San Francisco's 180-plus public playgrounds reopened Wednesday, but with a host of new guidelines in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a look at some of the changes designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

There is a limited number of people allowed to enter a playground, depending on the size of the playground, and limits on the number of children allowed to use the equipment at one time

Playground visits must be limited to 30 minutes when other people are present

Visitors of all ages must stay 6 feet away from others outside of their household

Visitors 2 years of age and older must wear face coverings

Only one adult is allowed to accompany a child

Eating and drinking are not allowed

Visitors are advised to wash their hands before and after playing

Adults and caregivers are asked to actively supervise children at all times

Playgrounds are now open in San Francisco! We're excited to welcome families back to our 180+ playgrounds throughout the city. Please remember to keep your distance and follow the rules we have in place to keep our community safe. pic.twitter.com/951YMaqqOn — London Breed (@LondonBreed) October 14, 2020

The San Francisco Department of Public Health released the following tips for families to consider:

Go to the playground during days and times when there are fewer people

Choose playgrounds within walking distance of your home instead of taking public transportation

Choose smaller playgrounds with fewer people over larger playgrounds that can hold more people

If your child is crying and cannot be consoled, remove them from the play structure or playground until they are calm, since loud crying can produce a large number of respiratory droplets

If anyone in your household is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, do not visit a playground

"We know kids and parents have been missing playgrounds since the end of March, and I’m excited that we’re now at a place where we can safely reopen them," Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "It’s important kids have a place to explore, have fun, and get some outdoor exercise. We hope this brings families and kids some joy during an otherwise challenging time."