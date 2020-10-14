reopening the bay area

What to Know: New Guidelines at Reopened San Francisco Playgrounds

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco's 180-plus public playgrounds reopened Wednesday, but with a host of new guidelines in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a look at some of the changes designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

  • There is a limited number of people allowed to enter a playground, depending on the size of the playground, and limits on the number of children allowed to use the equipment at one time
  • Playground visits must be limited to 30 minutes when other people are present
  • Visitors of all ages must stay 6 feet away from others outside of their household
  • Visitors 2 years of age and older must wear face coverings
  • Only one adult is allowed to accompany a child
  • Eating and drinking are not allowed
  • Visitors are advised to wash their hands before and after playing
  • Adults and caregivers are asked to actively supervise children at all times

The San Francisco Department of Public Health released the following tips for families to consider:

  • Go to the playground during days and times when there are fewer people
  • Choose playgrounds within walking distance of your home instead of taking public transportation
  • Choose smaller playgrounds with fewer people over larger playgrounds that can hold more people
  • If your child is crying and cannot be consoled, remove them from the play structure or playground until they are calm, since loud crying can produce a large number of respiratory droplets
  • If anyone in your household is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, do not visit a playground

"We know kids and parents have been missing playgrounds since the end of March, and I’m excited that we’re now at a place where we can safely reopen them," Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "It’s important kids have a place to explore, have fun, and get some outdoor exercise. We hope this brings families and kids some joy during an otherwise challenging time."

