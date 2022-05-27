"Stranger Things" fans, you'll soon have a chance to immerse yourself in the Upside Down.

Starting in June, fans of the hit Netflix series can pay a visit to "Stranger Things: The Experience" in San Francisco, a new interactive exhibit that dares fans to embark on their own adventure in the Hawkins Lab before treating them to the lighter side of 1980s nostalgia featured in the show.

"Stranger Things: The Experience throws you headfirst into your favorite show — join Eleven, Dustin, Mike, Lucas, Max, and Will for a very special episode starring… you!" a blurb on the experience's website reads.

What to expect at 'Stranger Things: The Experience'

There are two main attractions at the exhibit: the Hawkins Lab and the Mix-Tape.

Inside the lab, visitors will take part in an hour-long "immersive experience" that includes a fresh show storyline, according to the organizers.

"Hawkins Lab is inviting you to participate in a new study…What could possibly go wrong?" a blurb on the experience's website reads. "Volunteer as a test subject and take part in an interactive journey full of stranger surprises. Do you have what it takes to survive a trip into the Upside Down?"

Participants will have the opportunity to interact with their favorite characters throughout the journey.

Next up, kick it back to the 1980s in the Mix-Tape. Grab some themed food and drinks from the "Stranger Things" Bar, check out the Scoops Ahoy ice cream parlor, snap a photo with a Demogorgon and much more.

The Hawkins Lab experience is limited to one hour, but visitors can hang out in the Mix-Tape for as long as they'd like.

Where is it located?

"Stranger Things: The Experience" is located at Skylight at The Armory, 1800 Mission St. in San Francisco.

When is 'Stranger Things: The Experience' open?

Starting June 4, the exhibit will be open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Is there an age limit?

Yes. The experience is recommended for people 13 years of age and older. Minors have to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Children under 5 are not allowed.

What should I know about tickets?

There are two ticket options: standard admission and VIP. A standard ticket allows you to visit the Hawkins Lab and the Mix-Tape. A VIP ticket includes both of those activities, plus a complimentary drink, a special "Stranger Things" gift and front-of-the-line treatment.

Ticket prices start at $44 per person. There are discounts for youth and groups.

Visit the "Stranger Things: The Experience" website to purchase tickets and to learn more.