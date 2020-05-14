E-40’s Quarantine Itinerary: Donate Sanitizer, Drop New Music and Play Connect 4

E-40 has been keeping busy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from playing games at home and making new music, the Bay Area rap legend has donated 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to two California prisons: San Quentin State Prison and Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc.

“Being locked up, it’s not a lot of room for social distance," E-40 told NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai during a video call Thursday afternoon. "It’s like everybody is combined and compacted. So, it’s like whatever we can do to minimize it being spread, especially amongst that small community, the inmates, let’s try to do it.”

E-40 also plans to send gloves to the inmates.

"I can't save the world, but I can play my part and I can help a few," he said.

When he's just hanging out at home, E-40 said he's been cooking, playing cards, Connect 4 and dominoes, and watching Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

“Everything everybody else is pretty much doing, you know what I mean? Just spending quality time," he said.

As for his music, E-40 dropped a new five-song EP last week. He plans to release more tracks over the coming months.

“I feed them with five songs every two months, that’s how I’m doing it right now," he said.