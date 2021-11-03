When and How the Bay Area Plans to Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids

COVID-19 vaccines for those 5 to 11 years old have begun and 28 million kids are now eligible.

So, when will they be available where you live?

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Santa Clara County will start vaccinations Wednesday at its vaccine sites by appointment only and nurses have set up a kid-friendly side to make the vaccine less daunting.

Local pediatricians said they’re also ramping up.

Some pre-ordered doses this week and are ready for an influx of parents and kids who want the vaccine Wednesday morning.

San Mateo County will do something similar to Santa Clara County sites at its event center opening up for kids' vaccines on Saturday.

“A 5 to 11 year old, there may be a little fear, rightfully so,” said Supervisor David Canepa. “Some kids may not want shots. We want to create a space that’s family friendly.”

San Francisco is urging families to contact their pediatrician first, if they have one. And will have the doses available soon at its vaccine sites.

Leading pediatricians said vaccinating this age group is critical if they are to return to a normal childhood.

"There are children in second grade who have never experienced a normal school year ... students in middle school who missed out on school sports and extracurricular activities,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the CDC.

Stanford Children’s Health will begin vaccinations Thursday and Kaiser Permanente says they will begin taking appointments on Thursday.

Health officials remind people that hey check in with their local pharmacies for shots as the White House says by Monday, 15 million doses will be available nationwide.