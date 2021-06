It has been a seller's market for years when it comes to Bay Area real estate.

That won't change right away, but experts said more houses are coming onto the market, which eventually could lead to lower prices.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Meanwhile, the Bay Area housing market is still scaldingly hot.

Zillow said homes are selling for 70% -- and in some cases 90% -- above the asking price.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more in the video report above.