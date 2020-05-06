Where to Beat the Heat? Typical Cooling Spots Closed Due to Pandemic

Searching for spots to cool down as hotter temperatures grip the Bay Area? Your normal sources of relief may be unavailable.

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down nearly all the places where people normally cool down, such as malls, movie theaters and libraries.

With more people working from home than ever before and the resurgence of summer-like temperatures, air conditioning companies have been busy responding to more house calls.

“I really feel our job is essential in these times when people are confined to their homes,” Jesse Casey, who works for an air conditioning company out of Dublin, said.

East Bay residents who don’t have air conditioning at home could be out of luck when it comes to finding a spot to cool off. The Alameda County Public Health Department’s website only includes last year’s list of cooling centers. Due to the stay-at-home order, libraries and senior centers, which are traditionally safe spots on hot days, are closed.

Another East Bay spot usually popular with people looking to beat the heat is Shadow Cliffs Lake in Pleasanton. But right now, the beach is closed to the public. That means no swimming, no boating and no kayaking.

A spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Health Department said there’s no cooling centers in the county for now.

Health officials are concerned the increasing temperatures will push those with cabin fever to break the rules looking for relief.

The good news is that temperatures should drop this weekend. Visit our weather page for a detailed forecast in your neighborhood.

Warmer...then cooler. Warming trend forecast through the end of the work week, then cooling expected over the weekend. Warmest day at the coast will likely be Thursday, while the heat will peak inland on Friday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/E0qV2n7pED — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 6, 2020