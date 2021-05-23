Where to Find Least Expensive Gas Prices as Memorial Day Weekend Approaches

With less than a week before the start of the long Memorial Day weekend, drivers are gearing up for road trips. And that means finding the best possible price on gas.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, the least expensive regular grade gasoline can be found at Western States Oil on Teagarden Street in San Leandro, GO! GAS & Food on High Street in Oakland, Safeway on San Pablo Avenue in Hercules and Mash Gas & Food on Bryant Way in Orinda. All four stations were offering regular grade gas at $3.59 a gallon Saturday, according to Gasbuddy.com.

While the Bay Area is typically known for having the highest gas prices nationwide, many Bay Area stations are currently selling gas far below the California average of $4.16 for a gallon of regular grade gas.

While it is not uncommon to see higher gas prices approaching the Memorial Day weekend, Gasbuddy.com says the the price of gas has not been this high since 2014.

A cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline earlier this month forced the company to shut down a major fuel pipeline, resulting in gas shortages and heightened prices nationwide. But that is not likely to stop travelers this upcoming holiday weekend.

The California State Automobile Association reports that 34 million Americans are planning Memorial Day road trips. Car travel is expected to increase 52 percent compared to 2020.