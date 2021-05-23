gas prices

Where to Find Least Expensive Gas Prices as Memorial Day Weekend Approaches

A cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline earlier this month forced the company to shut down a major fuel pipeline, resulting in gas shortages and heightened prices nationwide

By Bay City News

Making_Sense_of_TV_Models.jpg
Getty Images

With less than a week before the start of the long Memorial Day weekend, drivers are gearing up for road trips. And that means finding the best possible price on gas.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, the least expensive regular grade gasoline can be found at Western States Oil on Teagarden Street in San Leandro, GO! GAS & Food on High Street in Oakland, Safeway on San Pablo Avenue in Hercules and Mash Gas & Food on Bryant Way in Orinda. All four stations were offering regular grade gas at $3.59 a gallon Saturday, according to Gasbuddy.com.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

While the Bay Area is typically known for having the highest gas prices nationwide, many Bay Area stations are currently selling gas far below the California average of $4.16 for a gallon of regular grade gas.

Local

Santa rosa 3 hours ago

10-Unit Apartment Building Damaged in Santa Rosa Fire

Richmond 2 hours ago

Passenger Dies in Fiery Crash After Driver Swerves to Avoid Small Animal

While it is not uncommon to see higher gas prices approaching the Memorial Day weekend, Gasbuddy.com says the the price of gas has not been this high since 2014.

A cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline earlier this month forced the company to shut down a major fuel pipeline, resulting in gas shortages and heightened prices nationwide. But that is not likely to stop travelers this upcoming holiday weekend.

The California State Automobile Association reports that 34 million Americans are planning Memorial Day road trips. Car travel is expected to increase 52 percent compared to 2020.

This article tagged under:

gas prices
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us