Where to Go Ice Skating in the Bay Area

Bay Area residents may not get to enjoy winter activities like snowball fights or sledding, but at least there's chilly fun to be had at local pop-up ice rinks.

Holiday ice skating rinks, many of which were closed due to COVID, are now open or opening soon. Visit the websites to reserve tickets in advance, as most don't allow walk-ups. Here's a round-up of places to go. Be sure to check for schedule updates and special holiday hours. (Prices include skates unless otherwise noted.)

Walnut Creek on Ice, Civic Drive and Broadway, opening Thursday through Jan. 9; Open skating 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sundays. $18.

Holiday Ice Rink, Union Square, San Francisco, open now through Jan. 17; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. $19. unionsquareicerink.com. Note: The Embarcadero rink will not be open this season.

Brentwood on Ice, across from Brentwood City Hall, open now through Jan. 9; Mondays-Thursdays and Christmas Eve, noon to 9:30 p.m. Christmas hours are 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Will open at 10 a.m. during school winter break.)

Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink, City Center Bishop Ranch, open now through Jan. 2. Open noon to 9:30 p.m. daily. $19. Children 3-5, $15. Ice rink tickets can be used for special offers from a number of restaurants.

Winter Ice Rink, 230 S. Murphy Ave., downtown Sunnyvale, open now through Jan. 2; 12:30 p.m.-8 p.m. daily. $15. .

NorCal Ice, inside Northgate Mall, Hours vary. $13 Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays. $15 all-day weekday admission plus $3 skate rental. No walk-ins.