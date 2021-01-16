‘White Lives Matter' Banner Discovered in Union City Taken Down

A "White Lives Matter" banner found in Union City Saturday morning was later removed, the city said.

The city said the banner was placed illegally on public property at the corner of Smith and Dyer streets.

"The City is disgusted by this despicable act of vandalism that has occurred on the heels of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week and on the weekend of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday that celebrates the life and achievements of this important civil rights leader," the city said in a statement.

A police report was filed, the city said.