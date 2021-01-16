union city

‘White Lives Matter' Banner Discovered in Union City Taken Down

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area Breaking News Image24

A "White Lives Matter" banner found in Union City Saturday morning was later removed, the city said.

The city said the banner was placed illegally on public property at the corner of Smith and Dyer streets.

"The City is disgusted by this despicable act of vandalism that has occurred on the heels of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week and on the weekend of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday that celebrates the life and achievements of this important civil rights leader," the city said in a statement.

Local

Kamala Harris 5 hours ago

Oakland Symphony Honors Kamala Harris With Commemorative Inauguration Ball

Fairfield 5 hours ago

Human Remains Discovered in Field in Fairfield: Police

A police report was filed, the city said.

This article tagged under:

union city
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment California Live
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us