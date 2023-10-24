Why are electrical outlets covered at Starbucks?

Several customers at Starbucks hoping to do a little work as they sip their latte are finding a new challenge.

Electrical outlets are covered at some Starbucks locations in the Bay Area and it appears to be a growing trend.

Outlets have been covered at a Starbucks in the area. An employee at the location deferred an NBC Bay Area request for an explanation to its corporate office, and Starbucks responded Wednesday morning with an emailed statement.

"Our local leaders have always been empowered to use the many resources at their disposal to modify store operations and create the best experience for our communities. They know the neighborhoods and the business best," a company spokesperson wrote in the statement.

A customer said they were told electrical outlets have been covered because Starbucks does not allow loitering anymore at the location.

"I'm surprised," customer Valeria Edwards said. "I don't know if I'm upset about it. I can always go somewhere else."

Down the street from the 14th Avenue location, another Starbucks in San Leandro had the same modification, but an outlet on the floor was accessible after an employee offered it to an NBC Bay Area reporter.

SF Gate reports Starbucks has even removed furniture from some locations in San Francisco, presumably to discourage people from hanging out.

"It's a little shocking because a lot of people do come to Starbucks to do their work, as do I," Edwards said.