Why Are Prices Rising for Bay Area Express Lanes?

Several commuters in the Bay Area say rising prices in the express lanes are forcing them to move over into traffic to save money.

Bay Area toll lanes along Highway 101, Interstate 880 and Interstate 680 are charging higher prices during peak commute hours. The express lanes are designed to let carpools and busses ride for free, but anyone has the option to bypass the masses for a price.

And that price ranges from a few bucks to $30 per section, depending on traffic and your willingness to pay up to speed up.

