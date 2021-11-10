coronavirus

Why State Health Officials Are Concerned About Yet Another COVID-19 Surge

Cases are on the rise, and those eligible for booster shots aren't rushing to get them

By Kris Sanchez

While COVID-19 booster shots are being delivered to those eligible, cases across California are on the rise, prompting concern among public health officials over yet another possible surge as the holidays near.

As of Tuesday, California had a 2.3% positivity rate, up nearly 0.5% since late October; the state's case rate stood at 15 per 100,000 people; and there’s been a 4% increase in hospitalizations in the past two weeks, almost all among unvaccinated people.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Booster shots could provide a layer of protection, but not many people are rushing out to get them. Nationwide, 20 million people have received a booster shot; in California, the number is 3 million.

Respiratory infections like COVID-19, along with the flu and common cold, thrive in the colder months when we spend more time indoors. So the question isn’t whether there will be a winter surge; it’s how bad will it be.

Local

Sharks 9 hours ago

Adin Hill Bounces Back, Is Difference in Sharks' Win Over Flames

marijuana 7 hours ago

Mendocino Shakedown: Police Accused of Corruption and Theft During Pot Seizures

Holiday travel is expected to be a factor too. More people are expected to travel this holiday season, and international travelers from 30 countries are now allowed into the U.S.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots and how to get one, go to the state's COVID-19 website.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusvaccinecovid-19 booster shotscalifornia vaccine rolloutcase rates
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us