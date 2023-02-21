bay area storm

Major Winter Blast: Here's a Look at Why It's So Windy in the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

High winds ripped through the Bay Area Tuesday toppling trees, triggering outages and road closures, among a host of other issues.

The gusty wind is expected to continue through Wednesday. A High Wind Warning is also in effect for the region.

bay area storm 4 hours ago

Bay Area Storm-Related Problems: Outages, Downed Trees and Road Closures

bay area weather 7 hours ago

Bay Area Weather Forecast: Gusty Winds, Rain, Cold Temperatures, Low Elevation Snow

But why is this storm system bringing such a strong punch when it comes to the wind?

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NBC Bay Area Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri points to the cold storm barreling down and disrupting everything that is happening in the West. The cold low pressure has translated into some serious wind gusts recorded across the region on Tuesday, with a high of nearly 70 mph at San Francisco International Airport.

In addition, San Jose and Oakland saw gusts over 50 mph.

Watch Ranieri's forecast in the video player above.

This article tagged under:

bay area storm
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us