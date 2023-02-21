Major Winter Blast: Here's a Look at Why It's So Windy in the Bay Area

High winds ripped through the Bay Area Tuesday toppling trees, triggering outages and road closures, among a host of other issues.

The gusty wind is expected to continue through Wednesday. A High Wind Warning is also in effect for the region.

But why is this storm system bringing such a strong punch when it comes to the wind?

NBC Bay Area Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri points to the cold storm barreling down and disrupting everything that is happening in the West. The cold low pressure has translated into some serious wind gusts recorded across the region on Tuesday, with a high of nearly 70 mph at San Francisco International Airport.

In addition, San Jose and Oakland saw gusts over 50 mph.

Watch Ranieri's forecast in the video player above.