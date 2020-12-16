Widespread Rain Expected in Bay Area Starting Wednesday Evening

Widespread rain is expected to return to the Bay Area starting Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday, according to weather forecasters.

Wednesday's high temperatures were expected to remain in the high 50s to low 60s, with increasing clouds and light chances of rain expected by afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

By Wednesday night, weather officials are forecasting a 90% to 100% chance of rain, with lows expected to be in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

A high surf advisory remains in effect through Wednesday afternoon.