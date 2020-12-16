bay area weather

Widespread Rain Expected in Bay Area Starting Wednesday Evening

By Bay City News

N11A-BAY-AREA-RAIN-PKG---00003927

Widespread rain is expected to return to the Bay Area starting Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday, according to weather forecasters.

Wednesday's high temperatures were expected to remain in the high 50s to low 60s, with increasing clouds and light chances of rain expected by afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

By Wednesday night, weather officials are forecasting a 90% to 100% chance of rain, with lows expected to be in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Local

coronavirus 13 hours ago

California's Mass Fatality Program Activated as COVID-19 Surges

race for a vaccine 2 hours ago

Front-Line Health Care Workers Get First Vaccines in Contra Costa County

A high surf advisory remains in effect through Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area weatherSTORMRAIN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us