Widespread Rain Expected to Return to Bay Area Early Next Week

By Bay City News

Widespread rain is expected to return to the Bay Area next week, with up to 4 inches of rainfall possible in some higher elevations Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service in a briefing Friday said the storm is a "weak to potentially moderate atmospheric river" that will be preceded by wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

Forecasters expect the rain to arrive in the Bay Area around midday Monday, with the North Bay mountains and Santa Cruz Mountains likely to see the most precipitation. Those areas could see 2-4 inches, according to the weather service.

The rain from this system "looks to be mostly beneficial with limited threat of widespread flooding concerns," the weather service said in the briefing.

