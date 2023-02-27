Radio station Wild 94.9 released an update Monday on the case of missing host Jeffrey Vandergrift, known as "JV," saying there hasn't been any trackable activity on his cellphone or credit cards since he disappeared last week.

"These updates are obviously incredibly worrisome, though we continue to hope and pray for better news," the radio station said in a statement.

An update about JV. Sending prayers to him, Natasha and their families right now as we wait to hear more 🙏

Vandergrift, 54, has been missing since Thursday night, according to the radio station. He was officially reported missing by the San Francisco Police Department the following day.

Police said Vandergrift was last seen at about 10 p.m. Thursday at his home on the 200 block of King Street in San Francisco. He is considered "at-risk."

Vandergrift is 6 feet tall, 180 pounds and bald, according to police. He has brown eyes and several tattoos, including ones on his arms and above his right ear. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants.

Jeffrey Vandergrift was last seen at his residence on the 200 block of King St in SF on 2/23 at 10 PM.



If you see Mr. Vandergrift, call 911 and report his current location and physical description.

Anyone who spots Vandergrift should call 911. People with information about his possible whereabouts are encouraged to call the police department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the text message with SFPD.

"JV is loved by everyone here at Wild 94.9 and iHeartMedia, and we know he is equally beloved by his Bay Area listening family," the radio station stated. "We are asking for your continued prayers for both JV, his wife Natasha, and his entire family. We will continue to share more information as we receive it."