‘Thanks for the Love': Radio Station Wild 94.9 Pays Tribute to Missing Host ‘JV'

Bay Area radio station Wild 94.9 on Wednesday posted a tribute to missing host Jeffrey Vandergrift, widely known as "JV."

"Behind the pranking and lighthearted fun on the radio, JV has always been a champion for those whose lives were challenged," the station wrote in a statement posted on its website.

"JV has also been incredibly candid about the highs and lows of his own life," the statement continued. "He shared his life journey with his audience in hopes that someone else could gain some knowledge or empathy or feel supported. His transparency has inspired many to call into the show, write letters of support and share his stories on social media."

The station closed by writing, "Thanks for the laughs. Thanks for the love. Thank you, JV!"

Vandergrift has been missing since Feb. 23, according to the radio station and police. He was last seen at his home on the 200 block of King Street in San Francisco.

In a statement released nearly a week after his disappearance, Vandergrift's wife, Natasha Yi, said in part "personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back."

San Francisco police have said they do not have information that would suggest foul play is a factor in Vandergrift's disappearance.

Vandergrift is 6 feet tall, 180 pounds and bald, according to police. He has brown eyes and several tattoos, including ones on his arms and above his right ear. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants.

Anyone who spots Vandergrift should call 911. People with information about his possible whereabouts are encouraged to call the police department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the text message with SFPD.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.

