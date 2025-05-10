Firefighters in Contra Costa County said wildfire season is officially underway after crews battled the biggest fire seen this spring in the East Bay.

Residents in a Brentwood neighborhood said they're feeling lucky after something ignited dry grass this morning. Within minutes, the blaze was out of control/

We see a cloud of smoke coming from this property. As we go outside to investigate, we see the field on fire," said Julio Chavez. "Like, holy smokes, it’s really on fire."

Chavez used his garden hose, while another neighbor started up his backhoe, trying to contain the flames until fire crews arrived.

"We had a grass fire that started directly at the roadway off of Sunset," said Jeff Burris of Contra Costa County Fire. "It was windy out here, in the grass was rather tall, so the fire progressed until we got resources on scene."

Zehra Murthy said she was panicking as the fire broke out right next to her organic lavender farm. She uses the 4,000 plants to make essential oils and skincare products.

"It was scary," she said. "What if my plants burn? Then my whole year's work would be gone."

Fire crews were able to get the two-alarm fire under control before any major damage was caused.

With wildfire season underway, firefighters said it is crucial for people to clear out dry weeds.

"A spark from a car, a vehicle, dragging a chain, a hot catalytic converter. All of those items and a cigarette flicked out of an open car window can start a fire," said XXX.

Murthy said she is relieved she didn't lose any lavender and that her neighbor, Chavez, is a hero.

"I'm really grateful. And I really thank God that he sent Julio over to save us," she said.