Willie Mays

Fans can pay respects to San Francisco Giants legend Willie Mays at Oracle Park

Gates will open at 12 p.m. Thursday and attendees can sign a condolence book

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oracle Park will be open Thursday afternoon for fans to pay their respects to Hall of Famer Willie Mays, the San Francisco Giants said.

Mays, a Giants legend who is regarded by many as one of the best baseball players ever, died Tuesday at the age of 93.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Gates to Oracle Park will open at 12 p.m. and the event will end at 8 p.m. Fans who attend will also be able to sign a condolence book.

Willie Mays

Remembering Willie Mays, the last of the Black golden-age legends

MLB

‘An icon of the sport': Baseball world reacts to the death of Willie Mays

Willie Mays

Timeline of Willie Mays' legendary baseball career

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Willie MaysSan Franciscobaseball
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us