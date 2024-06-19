Fans can pay respects to San Francisco Giants legend Willie Mays at Oracle Park

Oracle Park will be open Thursday afternoon for fans to pay their respects to Hall of Famer Willie Mays, the San Francisco Giants said.

Mays, a Giants legend who is regarded by many as one of the best baseball players ever, died Tuesday at the age of 93.

Gates to Oracle Park will open at 12 p.m. and the event will end at 8 p.m. Fans who attend will also be able to sign a condolence book.

On Thursday, June 20, the @SFGiants will open Oracle Park for fans to pay their respects to Willie Mays and sign a condolence book:

