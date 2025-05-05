Wind advisory: Gusts in 55-75 mph range in East Bay, North Bay

Strong winds are expected to continue through early afternoon Monday in the East Bay hills and North Bay interior mountains, bringing some fire concerns, forecasters said.

Strong winds were reported overnight on Mount St. Helena, where gusts reached up to 78 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory was issued through 2 p.m. Monday in the North Bay interior mountains and East Bay Hills, where gusts up to 55 mph are expected.

Winds will start to diminish in the afternoon, and conditions will be warmer and drier through the week, the weather service said.