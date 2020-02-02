weather

Wind, Fog Advisories Issued for Sunday

PG&E is asking customers to be alert for the possibility of downed power lines due to the winds.

By Bay City News

Predicted weather conditions for Sunday, including dense fog and high wind gusts, are prompting advisories from area agencies.

The Fairfield Police Department is warning of low visibility through noon for drivers due to dense fog that has formed in the southern Sacramento Valley.

A public safety warning for high winds predicted by the National Weather Service to reach 30 to 40 mph from Sunday through Monday morning in the Bay Area and Central Coast.

The East Bay hills have been added to the advisory, the NWS said. "Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the agency said.

PG&E is asking customers to be alert for the possibility of downed power lines due to the winds and to call 911 if one is encountered.

