Winds and Dry Conditions Prompt Red Flag Warning Sunday Night

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning from Sunday night through late Monday morning for the entire North Bay, East Bay and San Francisco Peninsula, along with the Santa Cruz mountains and the Diablo Range due to forecasts of northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, along with lowering humidity.

The warning is from 11 p.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Monday, when winds are expected to subside.

Gusty offshore winds tonight and Monday morning will result in critical fire weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the #BayArea from 11 PM tonight through 11 AM PST Monday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/t0bH9Nm4LO — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 6, 2020

During the warning period, "Winds will be strong enough to bring down trees, branches and cause power outages," the NWS advised. Fire fuel is at or near record dry levels for early December and outdoor burning is not recommended.

In addition, about 2,500 PG&E customers in Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties could be without power early Monday morning, as the utility is considering a "Public Safety Power Shutoff" based on the forecast of high winds and dry conditions.

PG&E on Saturday night said those potential outages are part of a possible power shutoff that covers "targeted" portions of 16 counties and two tribal communities.

The prospective outages would include 2,378 customers in Napa County, 66 in Sonoma County and 24 in Lake County.

A 🍃Wind Advisory🍃 has been issued for the entire North Bay, East Bay and SF Peninsula, along w/the Santa Cruz Mountains and Diablo Range, from 11PM Sunday Night through 11 AM PST Monday. NW of 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds will subside by late Monday morning. #CaWx https://t.co/qcsdPl8ejs pic.twitter.com/d8TIrJrydD — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 6, 2020

The Napa County Office of Emergency Services said Saturday night that the outage is expected to begin at 4 a.m. Monday, with power being restored sometime between 8 p.m. and midnight Tuesday.