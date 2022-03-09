Windy, Cold Conditions Expected Overnight Into Thursday Morning

Winds will go up as the temperature drops Wednesday night for much of the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service issued a gusty wind advisory early Wednesday for the mountains of the North and East Bay in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, with winds of 25-35 mph expected and gusts of up to 55 mph.

Look for breezy conditions this evening into Thursday with stronger gusts in the North and East Bay Hills. Colder temps arrive for Thursday night with frost and freezing temps possible for some inland areas. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ZVm7yab4Ra — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 9, 2022

The advisory urges the public to secure outdoor objects, stay clear of trees and downed power lines, and to prepare for possible power outages.

Temperatures will dip into the 30s and approach freezing in most areas except for San Francisco and Big Sur, where the anticipated low will be in the mid 40s.