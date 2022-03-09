bay area weather

Windy, Cold Conditions Expected Overnight Into Thursday Morning

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Winds will go up as the temperature drops Wednesday night for much of the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service issued a gusty wind advisory early Wednesday for the mountains of the North and East Bay in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, with winds of 25-35 mph expected and gusts of up to 55 mph.

The advisory urges the public to secure outdoor objects, stay clear of trees and downed power lines, and to prepare for possible power outages.

Temperatures will dip into the 30s and approach freezing in most areas except for San Francisco and Big Sur, where the anticipated low will be in the mid 40s.

