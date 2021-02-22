bay area weather

Windy Weather Coming to the Bay Area Starting Late Tuesday

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service is forecasting windy weather coming to the Bay Area later this week that could topple trees and cause power outages.

With recent rain in the region, the weather service says fire concerns remain low related to the winds, which are expected to arrive late Tuesday with gusts of up to 45 to 55 mph at higher elevations during the windiest times Wednesday.

As the system moves east, winds are forecast to subside by Thursday morning, although additional windy weather is possible next weekend, according to the weather service.

Local

Making It in the Bay 18 mins ago

Affordable Housing Project Proposed for Site of Closed Restaurant in San Jose

coronavirus 45 mins ago

Newsom Prioritizing Educators, Equity With Revised Vaccination Plan

People with temporary outdoor structures like medical tents are advised to secure them, especially if they're downwind of nearby mountains.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area weatherweather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us