Several wineries accuse Napa County of violating their constitutional rights

Three wineries have accused Napa County of violating their constitutional rights and this week have asked the California Attorney General and U.S. Attorney to get involved.

Lindsay Hoopes, who owns one of the wineries, have been in an ongoing legal war with code officials. She said she hopes outside attorneys will view the county’s effort to shut her down as an abuse of regulatory authority.

“The goal is to win at no cost or expense spared,” said Hoopes. “And this is something that is being carried out with taxpayer money.”

Napa County code officials have said they are simply enforcing existing rules against unpermitted tastings. They have said Hoopes’ winery — with its animal sanctuary, string lights and airstream trailers — poses a nuisance in an agricultural preserve areas.

There has not yet been any response from federal or state authorities. A trial over the dispute is slated for early next year.

