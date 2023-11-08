Napa County

Several wineries accuse Napa County of violating their constitutional rights

By Jaxon Van Derbeken

Three wineries have accused Napa County of violating their constitutional rights and this week have asked the California Attorney General and U.S. Attorney to get involved. 

Lindsay Hoopes, who owns one of the wineries, have been in an ongoing legal war with code officials. She said she hopes outside attorneys will view the county’s effort to shut her down as an abuse of regulatory authority. 

“The goal is to win at no cost or expense spared,” said Hoopes. “And this is something that is being carried out with taxpayer money.”

Alameda County 3 hours ago

Alameda County leaders raise alarm over rising eviction cases overwhelming court system

Israel-Hamas War Nov 2

SF attorney joins nationwide suit on behalf of Americans in Gaza

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Napa County code officials have said they are simply enforcing existing rules against unpermitted tastings. They have said Hoopes’ winery — with its animal sanctuary, string lights and airstream trailers — poses a nuisance in an agricultural preserve areas. 

There has not yet been any response from federal or state authorities. A trial over the dispute is slated for early next year.

There's an unusual battle in Wine Country involving small wineries offering tastings by appointment. NBC Bay Area’s Jaxon Van Derbecken has the story.

This article tagged under:

Napa County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us