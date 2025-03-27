Northern California

Winner! Powerball ticket worth $5.7 million sold in Northern California

By Stephen Ellison

A lucky Powerball player in Northern California is holding a ticket worth $5.7 million after matching the first five numbers in Wednesday night's draw, according to the California Lottery.

The winning 5/5 ticket was sold at the Rocklin Mini Mart at 4505 Pacific St. in Rocklin, the lottery said. Rocklin is about 30 miles northeast of Sacramento.

The winning numbers in Wednesday's $484 million Powerball draw were 5-20-29-39-53 and the Powerball 6.

There were no jackpot winners in the multi-state game, so the pot jumps to an estimated $515 million for Saturday night's draw, the lottery says.

The owner of the Rocklin Mini Mart also is eligible for a bonus for selling the winning ticket.

