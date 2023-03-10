A few lottery players in the Bay Area are starting off the weekend a bit richer.

Two winning lottery tickets worth $2 million each were sold in Oakland and San Jose, the California Lottery announced Thursday.

One of the winning scratcher tickets was bought at Way Fay Market and Liquor on 8th Avenue in Oakland. A group of four players purchased the ticket together, according to lottery officials. The representative of the group was identified as Van Le.

The other winning scratcher was purchased at the The Wine Fountaine, a liquor store in San Jose. The lucky winner was identified by lottery officials as Teddy Young.

Both scratcher tickets are worth $2 million.

These Bay Area lottery players weren't the only lucky winners this week.

A San Diego County lottery player won $1 million off a scratcher bought at Vallarta Supermarket in National City.

In Fresno County, Luis Cruz won $1 million from a scratcher bought at the Fastrip convenience store in the town of Mendota.

In Sherman Oaks, Ramon Torres won $1 million off a ticket bought at Union 76 on Van Nuys Boulevard.

These five winning scratchers total $7 million, California lottery officials said.

