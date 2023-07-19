3 Bay Area stores sell 5/5 Powerball tickets

Three tickets matching the first five numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing were sold in the Bay Area -- each worth nearly half a million dollars.

The winning tickets worth $448,750 were sold in the following stores:

7-Eleven on 1590 Franklin St. in Santa Clara

Safeway at 4950 Mission St. in San Francisco

Steve's Liquors in 583 W. Tennyson Rd. in Hayward

One lucky winner matched all five numbers plus the Jackpot in Las Palmitas Mini Market at 1205 Wall St. in Los Angeles -- taking home $1 billion.

The winning numbers were 7, 13, 10, 24, 11, 24 Power Play: x2