Sierra Nevada

Winter Storm Warning for Lake Tahoe, Heavy Snow

The warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for up to a foot of snow below elevations of 7,000 feet

By Associated Press

Caltrans

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm warning for the Lake Tahoe area, where as much as 2 feet of snow is possible on the Sierra crest by Thursday night.

The warning is in effect Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The service says up to a foot of snow is expected below elevations of 7,000 feet, with up to 18 inches above that and up to 2 feet on the ridge tops where wind gusts could exceed 100 mph.

On Interstate 80, chains are required on all vehicles, except four-wheel drive with snow tires, from Colfax to Truckee, Caltrans said. On Highway 50, the same requirements were in effect from 4 miles east of Placerville to Meyers.

Local

weather 41 mins ago

Snow Blankets Bay Area Peaks

Oakland 53 mins ago

Police Search For Pair of Oakland Bank Robbers

Forecasters say the approaching storm is stronger than the one Tuesday that produced less snow, but wind gusts up to 137 mph atop a ski resort on Tahoe's west shore.

"Very strong winds could cause tree damage and periods of white-out conditions," the weather service said Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Reno, Sparks, Carson City and surrounding ares from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. An inch of two of snow is expected on valley floors with winds gusting up to 65 mph. As much as 5 inches is possible in the foothills.

This article tagged under:

Sierra NevadaSNOWwinter storm
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us