Winter Storm Warning for Lake Tahoe, Heavy Snow

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm warning for the Lake Tahoe area, where as much as 2 feet of snow is possible on the Sierra crest by Thursday night.

The warning is in effect Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The service says up to a foot of snow is expected below elevations of 7,000 feet, with up to 18 inches above that and up to 2 feet on the ridge tops where wind gusts could exceed 100 mph.

On Interstate 80, chains are required on all vehicles, except four-wheel drive with snow tires, from Colfax to Truckee, Caltrans said. On Highway 50, the same requirements were in effect from 4 miles east of Placerville to Meyers.

Forecasters say the approaching storm is stronger than the one Tuesday that produced less snow, but wind gusts up to 137 mph atop a ski resort on Tahoe's west shore.

"Very strong winds could cause tree damage and periods of white-out conditions," the weather service said Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Reno, Sparks, Carson City and surrounding ares from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. An inch of two of snow is expected on valley floors with winds gusting up to 65 mph. As much as 5 inches is possible in the foothills.