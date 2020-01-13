Sierra Nevada

Winter Storms Bound For Sierra, Lake Tahoe This Week

A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 7 p.m. Monday for the Tahoe region

By Associated Press

Getty Images file

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a series of winter weather advisories and watches up and down the Sierra's eastern front as a series of storms make their way into the region.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. Monday for parts of California along the Nevada line north of Reno. It begins at 7 p.m. Monday in the Lake Tahoe area where as much of 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow is possible at the highest elevations with winds gusting up to 100 mph over the Sierra ridge tops.

The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday at Tahoe and areas to the south, followed by a winter storm watch late Wednesday night through Thursday evening for most of the central and northern Sierra.

Local

Mike Pompeo 22 mins ago

Secretary of State Pompeo to Speak in SF During Bay Area Visit

East Bay 4 hours ago

Man Fatally Shot in Hayward; City’s 2nd Homicide in as Many Days

For the two storms combined, up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow is possible at the top of mountain passes with up to 14 inches at Lake Tahoe and Truckee, California.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Sierra NevadaTahoeSNOWcalioforniawinter weather
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us