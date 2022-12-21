Winter Weather Threatens to Make a Mess for Holiday Travelers

Forecasted storms are expected to hammer the Midwest and Northeast later this week, but the pain will likely be felt at airports nationwide.

At airports in cities like Kansas City, Chicago and Minneapolis, de-icing operations were already in full swing Wednesday.

Frigid temperatures, rain and high winds are expected to move east, threatening to snarl air traffic across the country's busiest travel corridor.

Airlines including American, Southwest and JetBlue are waiving flight change fees. Other carriers that no longer have flight change fees are offering waivers to cover the difference in fare for any newly changed flight.

"I think a lot of people who were flying out, Midwest where the storms are, they were offered earlier flights," Lisa Burgess said. "So I booked an early flight, and when I got to Ft. Lauderdale airport, it was packed."

This is expected to be the busiest flight travel season since the start of the pandemic.

Travelers with questions about their flights should check with airlines to see what options are available to adjust any travel plans. If a flight is canceled, travelers should ask about travel credits, even if it was a non-refundable ticket.