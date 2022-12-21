travel

Winter Weather Threatens to Make a Mess for Holiday Travelers

By Sergio Quintana

Forecasted storms are expected to hammer the Midwest and Northeast later this week, but the pain will likely be felt at airports nationwide.

At airports in cities like Kansas City, Chicago and Minneapolis, de-icing operations were already in full swing Wednesday.

Frigid temperatures, rain and high winds are expected to move east, threatening to snarl air traffic across the country's busiest travel corridor.

Airlines including American, Southwest and JetBlue are waiving flight change fees. Other carriers that no longer have flight change fees are offering waivers to cover the difference in fare for any newly changed flight.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

winter storm 9 hours ago

Massive Winter Storm Threatening Holiday Travel for Millions

weather Dec 18

Arctic Air Will Blast Much of US Just Before Christmas

"I think a lot of people who were flying out, Midwest where the storms are, they were offered earlier flights," Lisa Burgess said. "So I booked an early flight, and when I got to Ft. Lauderdale airport, it was packed."

This is expected to be the busiest flight travel season since the start of the pandemic.

Travelers with questions about their flights should check with airlines to see what options are available to adjust any travel plans. If a flight is canceled, travelers should ask about travel credits, even if it was a non-refundable ticket.

This article tagged under:

travel
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us