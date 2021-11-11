With Most Students, School Staff Vaccinated, Will Campus Mask Mandates be Lifted?

Young students in the Bay Area are getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and most teachers are fully vaccinated, so parents likely are wondering when mask mandates will be lifted for schools.

Small percentages of teachers at some Bay Area districts have yet to be vaccinated: 5% in San Jose Unified, 3% in San Francisco Unified, 5% in Oakland Unified and 5% in Fremont Unified.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The CDC says students should continue to wear masks even if they're vaccinated "for now, but they are not forever."

Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.